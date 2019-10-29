Punxsy man killed in one-vehicle accident

Robert Eugene Steel, 77, Punxsutawney, was pronounced dead as a result of a one-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, on Route 36 in Rose Township.

State troopers investigating the crash determined that a 2006 Dodge Caravan, driven by Steel, was traveling south on Route 36 when it failed to negotiate a downhill left-hand curve. The vehicle went off the western berm, then over-steered and reentered the highway, crossing both lanes of travel. It then went off the eastern berm and overturned, at which point Steel was ejected from the vehicle.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker pronounced Steel dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The State Police Collision Accident Reconstruction Team, Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department Station 10 and Jefferson County EMS assisted at the scene.