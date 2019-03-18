Punxsy man charged with rape, numerous other charges

YOUNG TOWNSHIP — Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police reported Monday that a Punxsutawney man, 33-year-old Shawn Douglas Smith, has been charged with rape and various other charges as the result of an incident that occurred between 5 p.m. on Friday and 6 a.m. on Saturday on Timber Lane in Young Township.

The criminal complaint was filed on Monday in Magisterial District Court 54-3-01 and listed five first-degree felony charges (one count of rape forcible compulsion, two counts of IDSI forcible compulsion and two counts of aggravated assault), six second-degree felony charges (one count of sexual assault, two counts of strangulation, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of firearm prohibited), as well as misdemeanor charges of terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury, indecent assault forcible compulsion, simple assault (four counts), recklessly endangering another person and indecent assault.

Police said that the charges stem from an incident during which Smith is alleged to take the victim from her residence utilizing her own vehicle. While driving recklessly, the report said, Smith made threats to the victim "that they were both going to die this evening," and she made several attempts to exit the vehicle. "He then grabbed her by the throat and was trying to break her neck," the report added.

Police said that Smith then drove the vehicle to his father's residence on Timber Lane in Young Township and took the victim to the basement, where he took possession of his shotgun and threatened her with it, despite being a felony person not to possess said firearm.

At that point, police said, Smith began to choke the victim and was twisting her neck, again in an attempt to break it before forcefully sexually assaulting her. The victim was later treated at Punxsutawney Area Hospital for minor injuries and a sexual assault evaluation.

Police said that a search warrant was secured for the residence and a perimeter around the residence was established, and when Smith fled from the residence, he was apprehended by members of PSP-Punxsutawney after his attempt to flee. He was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on multiple state parole warrants at that time.