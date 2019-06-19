Punxsy Majors best St. Marys in softball opener

Pictured here is Brooke Farmery (left) getting a high-five from Brooke Young after Farmery's inside the park home run on Wednesday. That run, a strong pitching performance by Emily McMahan, a strong defensive team effort and lots of other hits saw Punxsy power past St. Marys 13-5 in the Major Softball All-Stars opener in DuBois. (Editor's Note: A full recap, plus plenty of other photos, appear in Thursday's print edition.)

Punxsy will be back in action on Friday in the winners' bracket championship, as they host DuBois at 6 p.m. St. Marys will play at Brookville in knockout round action at the same time.