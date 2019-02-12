Punxsy Kiwanis Club honors PCS students for bringing up grades

Pictured here are all of the students at the Punxsutawney Christian School who received BUG (Bringing Up Grades) and SUPER BUG Awards at a special ceremony

held on Monday. The Punxsy Kiwanis Club has been doing the BUG program at local elementary schools for a number of years. The program focuses on encouraging students to do well in school. BUGs are those students who bring up one or more grades from one nine weeks to the next, while not having any grades fall. SUPER BUGs are students who maintain straight A's for the entire year.