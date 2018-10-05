Punxsy High School crowns 2018 Homecoming Queen

(Left photo) The PAHS 2018 Homecoming Queen’s Court had time for a photo moments before the ceremony. This year’s court consisted of (from left) Megan Ray, escorted by Jacob Schiel; Jazmyn Lansberry, escorted by Connor Hicks; Mya Phillips, escorted by Wyatt Pearce; Abbygayle Gemmell, escorted by Noah Cekovsky; Shawna Grantz, escorted by Jeffrey Barnett; and Kate Horner, escorted by Kevin Ingros. (Right photo) The Homecoming Queen and Princess celebrated their coronation at halftime. They were (from left) Princess Megan Ray, escorted by Jacob Schiel, and Queen Jazmyn Lansberry, escorted by Connor Hicks.