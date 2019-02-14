Punxsy girls claim second-straight Franklin Regional title, earn invite to state tournament

The Punxsutawney 6th-grade girls won their second-straight Franklin Regional title on Sunday, Feb. 10, while facing a completely different list of opponents from last year. From the prior weekend, the team carried its momentum, with three straight wins at Penns Manor on Groundhog Day, to go undefeated this past weekend in Murrysville. The team had just one game in which they could relax, while all the others came down to the final minutes. On Saturday, coming from nine points down late in the third quarter, Punxsy beat the host team, Franklin Regional, 32-30, to advance to the semifinals. With the games on Sunday being on the rough side, Punxsy survived and played Penn Trafford in the final game. Trailing 18-15 at the half, Punxsy rallied in the final 10 minutes to win 30-22. New this year, this tournament win entitles Punxsy an invitation to the State Elementary Playoff Tournament to be held in State College. Pictured (front, from left) are Brinley Hallman, Brooke Young, Camryn Hall, Caleigh Smelko, Samantha Griebel, Olivia Toven, Avary Powell, Brynn Hergert, Brynn Hicks, Milaydi Hilliard, Emily Wisnesky, Adrienne Woods and (back) coaches Dr. Stephen Griebel and Amanda Young.