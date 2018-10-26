Punxsy Fire Dept. recognizes members at banquet

(First photo) At this year’s semi-annual department banquet, Punxsutawney Fire Department President Tami McFarland presented Lindsey Fire Company member Peter P. Pape with a plaque for his 62 years of service with the fire department. (Second photo) Pictured here are senior members of the Punxsutawney Fire Department with 45 years or more in service who received their pins. They included (from left) Paul Hense, Lindsey, 46 years; Tom Gaffney, Lindsey, 45 years; Albert Pete Smith, Central, 45 years; and Joe Defelice Jr., Lindsey, 46 years. (Third photo) Two members were also honored for more than 40 years of service: Jim Esposito (left), Central, 40 years; and Charles Hoeh, Elk Run, 42 years.