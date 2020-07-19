Punxsy Fire Dept. holds virtual gun raffle

It was a long time coming, but the Punxsutawney Fire Department finally held its gun raffle on Friday night at the Flashover Club in Punxsutawney, but virtually on Facebook Live.

The winners are: sponsor gun winner, John Jenks Lodge, and sponsor gun winner, Acme Machine.

The individual winners are: Mike McConnaughey, Chris Troutman, Ed Serge, David Neal, Bev Rugh, Kellie Mills, Dana Hartle, Henry Brauns, Buck Ishman, Connie Girosky, Samual Miller, Chad Callender, George Kaza, Dan Milligan and Troy Cary.