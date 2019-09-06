Punxsy FD responds to two-vehicle accident in Young Twp.

The Punxsutawney Fire Department’s Lindsey Fire Company was dispatched to a two-vehicle accident on South Main Street, Young Township for cleanup at noon on Friday.

According to reports from the scene, an orange Dodge was involved in a rear-end collision with a Ford SUV.

Lindsey’s Rescue 40 was dispatched and responded with a crew for cleanup.

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police were assisted at the scene, in addition to the fire department, by Jefferson County EMS and Rebuck’s South Side Towing.

No further details were available from the state police at Spirit press time.