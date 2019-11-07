Punxsy elementary students salute veterans

Veterans and students alike enjoyed a very interesting program that involved having three stations for everyone to rotate through at Punxsutawney Area Elementary School (PAES) for Veterans Day.

Dr. Michael Guidice, PAES principal, said this is the second year at PAES, and last year, they learned from consolidating and having 1,100 students at the school that they needed to do something different to accommodate all of the students and their veteran guests.

Pictured is the PAES Chorus, who with the assistance of the band, saluted the veterans in attendance with several patriotic songs.