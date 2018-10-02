Punxsy cross country program honors seniors before thunder postpones meet

All of Tuesday's events at Punxsutawney Area High School were postponed on Tuesday, as thunder could be heard in the area throughout the evening. However, prior to the postponement, the cross country program honored its senior members with a ceremony. Pictured here with their family members who were present are (from left) Evan States, the son of Angela States and Curt States; Ethan May, the son of Penny and Quentin May and step-father Scott Taylor; Kate Horner, the daughter of Mike and Kim Horner; and Kevin Ingros,the son of John and Marta Ingros. The meet has been rescheduled for this afternoon.