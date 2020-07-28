Punxsy council reorganizes, Lorenzo named president

Punxsutawney Borough Council held a special meeting on Tuesday and kicked it off by voting on a motion for a call of reorganization, which brought about a change of leadership.

Larry Chenoga, former council president, asked the acting president, Jim Bianco, current council vice president, who was chairing the meeting in the absence of Bill Williams, council president, for a motion to reorganize, which was seconded by Cindy Rebuck, council member. The vote was called, with five members, Rebuck, Chenoga, Dan Gordon, Justin Cameron and Michele Lorenzo, voting in favor and Bianco voting against it. It carried 5-1.

Chenoga nominated Michele Lorenzo as the next president, and the motion was seconded by Rebuck. It carried 5-1, with Rebuck, Chenoga, Lorenzo, Cameron and Gordon voting in favor and Bianco voting no.