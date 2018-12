Punxsutawney Mayor Rich Alexander presented retiring firefighter Pete Pape with a plaque for his 63 years of service. Pictured (from left) are Bryan Smith, Punxsutawney Fire Department chief; Paul Pape, firefighter; Patricia Murdock; Elaine Pape; Pete Pape, Larry Chenoga, council president; Rich Alexander, Punxsutawney mayor; Marisa Stockdale and Angelo Pape.