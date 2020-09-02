Punxsy Central FD brush up on their skills

Wednesday, September 2, 2020
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

Firefighters and junior firefighters from the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department learned the ropes on tagging a fire hydrant when the engine arrives on the scene on Monday. Pictured are members of the Punxsutawney Central Fire Department learning proper procedures on tagging a fire hydrant and attaching a strap to the five-inch supply line to wrap around the hydrant: (from left) Bryce Horne, Hunter Harris, Ayla Owens, junior firefighters; Renee Lukehart, Derek Miller, firefighters; and Lt. Chris Smith, Central Fire Department line officer, demonstrating how to tag a hydrant and attaching the hose and opening a hydrant in the Punxy Plaza.

