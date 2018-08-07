Punxsy Borough Police host National Night Out

(First photo) It was a busy night of fingerprinting during the National Night Out (NNO), presented by the Punxsutawney Borough Police in Barclay Square. Pictured is Officer William Clement fingerprinting Alexis Pennington, which will be kept as a permanent record if it should ever be needed. (Second photo) The Pennsylvania American Water Company had its H20 on the Go trailer at the NNO. Pictured (from left) are Lydee Barrett, Emalyn Conrad. Hailey Seliga and Aria Seliga. (Third photo) Participating in NNO once again this year was the “Touch the Truck” event, where all three stations of the Punxsutawney Fire Department — Central, Elk Run and Lindsey — had fire apparatus on display for the kids to check out. Pictured is Ciara McGinnis behind the wheel of Central Fire Department’s Rescue 20.