Punxsy borough announces final day for curbside leaf pick-up

Pictured is a borough crew cleaning up leaves with the leaf machine on Pine Street on Thursday. The final day for curbside leaf collection in Punxsutawney Borough will be on Dec. 14. After this date, all leaves will need to be placed in compost bags. If there are any questions or if you want to report your leaves to be picked up prior to Dec. 14, contact the borough’s Public Works Department at 814-938-8685.