Punxsy announces leaf, tree trimmings pick-up schedules

The borough of Punxsutawney has announced its annual leaf and tree trimming pickup schedules.

The borough's annual fall leaf collection program will begin on Monday, Oct. 19, and will continue through part of November. The schedule will be:

• Monday: East End

• Tuesday: Elk Run and Park Avenue area

• Wednesday: Middletown and Findley to Center Street

• Thursday: Church Street and Indiana Street

• Friday: West End and South Side

Changes to this schedule could occur due to weather and/or the amount of leaves to be picked up.

Leaves should be raked to the curb next to the road, but not raked onto the roadway. Do not park on or near piles of raked leaves. Leave ample room to operate the leaf machines. If leaf piles are blocked, the leaves cannot be picked up and removal will become the responsibility of the resident.

The Public Works Department will be collecting tree trimmings for Punxsutawney borough residents only from Oct. 12-16. Only tree trimmings four inches or less in diameter from borough residents will be collected. Larger tree sections or contractor cut trees must be disposed of by the homeowner or contractor. The borough’s wood chipper will be used to discard the trimmings, and all limbs should be cut small enough to be handled by hand.

Changes to this schedule could occur due to weather and/or the amount of trimmings to be picked up.

Trimmings should be next to the curb by the road, but not on the roadway. Do not park on or near piles of tree trimmings. Leave ample room to operate the wood chipper machine. If trimming piles are blocked, they cannot be picked up and removal will become the responsibility of the resident.

Anyone having questions on this initiative should contact Public Works at 938-8685 or the borough office at 938-4480.