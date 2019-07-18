Punxsy 14U team on to VFW Teener League States

The Punxsutawney Mahoning Valley VFW Post No. 2076 14-U baseball team won the Area 6 tournament last weekend to qualify for the state tournament, to be held this Friday through through Monday in Hollidaysburg. Pictured are (kneeling, from left) Owen Wood, Luke Miller, Ean Wazelle, Porter Wood, Coy Martino, Alex Shumaker, (standing) Zeke Bennett, Justin Miller, Seth Moore, Travis Keister, Kyle Varner and Jimmie Neese. The Punxsy squad will play its first game in the eight-team tournament at 9:30 a.m. on Friday against Spring Cove. (Photo submitted)