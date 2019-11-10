Punxsutawney state police seeking missing woman (UPDATE: FOUND)

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Janet H. Landis, 71, is reported to have walked away from Westside Manor Personal Care Home in Rossiter at approximately 4:05 p.m. Nov. 10. Landis is 5 feet, 4 inches, 140 pounds, with medium-length white hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a green coat and gray sweatpants. She left in an unknown direction and may appear to be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP-Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

UPDATE: Police reported Tuesday that Landis was located at approximately 11:46 p.m. Nov. 10.