Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Committee seeking nominees, preparing for upcoming golf tournament

The Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame Committee held a meeting on Monday to announce that they've begun seeking nominations for the Nov. 16 induction ceremony and banquet. The committee also started plans for the Jack Smelko Memorial Golf Tournament, to be held June 1, and scheduled a meeting to begin reviewing applications for the Jack Smelko Scholarship, to be awarded on Class Night to one senior male and senior female athlete. Those with questions about nominations or any upcoming events can contact Patti Fallara at the high school office (938-5151, ext. 1000) or committee member Keith Hughes (427-5181). Nomination forms are also available online, along with information on how to submit them, via the school’s website, www.punxsy.k12.pa.us (select “Punxsutawney Sports Hall of Fame” from the Athletics menu). Pictured here are committee members (seated, from left) Fallara, DJ Gould, Bill Vassallo, Joyce Martino, Dick Neese, Joe Steiner, Frank Hetrick, (standing) Sam Bevak, Hughes, Nancy Maruca and John Miller. Missing from the photo are fellow committee members Greg Heitzenrater, Matt Taladay, Mike Stello and Tom Thompson.