Punxsutawney school board holds reorganization

Seen here is the 2019-2020 Punxsutawney Area School board, following the reorganization meeting held on Tuesday. Pictured (front, from left) are George Powers, member; Cindy Depp-Hutchinson, president; Deneen Evans, vice president; Janey London, member; (back) Dave Young, solicitor; Dr. Jeanne Martino-McAllister, member; David Wachob, member; Chad Pearce, member; Dr. Thomas Lesniewski, superintendent; Susan Robertson, business manager/secretary; Dr. Kyle Lingenfelter and Elaine Muto, members; and Louise Bennett and Dan Kunselman, student board representatives.