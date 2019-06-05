Punxsutawney man killed in three-vehicle I-80 accident

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police said in a report issued on Wednesday that a Punxsutawney man had been killed in a three-vehicle accident that occurred on Interstate 80 West, near mile marker 94.8 in Washington Township, Jefferson County, around 9:36 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said that the crash occurred as all three units — a pair of tractor trailers driven by Samuel A. Addo and David E. Wood, both of Illinois, and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Scott E. Smith of Punxsutawney — were traveling westbound in the right lane. Wood's tractor trailer was in front of Smith's vehicle and Addo's behind them both.

Wood was traveling at a slow rate of speed, police said, due to a backlog of traffic from an upcoming construction zone, while the other two vehicles approached the rear of Wood's vehicle at a higher rate of speed. According to the report, Addo was unable to slow down in time and the front of his tractor struck the rear of Smith's Silverado, causing it to spin approximately 180 degrees and strike the left rear of Wood's trailer. Addo's unit then jackknifed, crushing Smith's truck between the two tractor trailers.

Smith was extricated from his vehicle using mechanical means, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene while life-saving measures were being performed by EMS and fire department personnel, police said. Smith was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner.

Addo sustained minor injuries but refused medical treatment. He was charged with careless driving, police said. Wood was not injured in the accident.