Punxsutawney man arrested in connection with multiple thefts from motor vehicles

PUNXSUTAWNEY — Punxsutawney Borough Police, in a release issued Wednesday, said they had recently received reports from residents of their vehicles being entered and items removed during the overnight hours. The thefts occurred throughout several wards and neighborhoods in the borough over the course of several weeks.

Police said that in one incident, a debit card was stolen from a vehicle and attempted to be used at a local bank. A suspect was subsequently identified and through further investigation determined to be Shawn Marche. Police noted that Marche has previous convictions for retail theft and theft from a motor vehicle. An arrest warrant was issued for Marche, charging him with theft from a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property and access device fraud.

On Tuesday, officers apprehended Marche on Foundry Street. Marche confessed to stealing from vehicles and attempting to use the bank card. Police said he was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia during the arrest and that he admitted to previously providing a false statement to the police.

Marche was transported to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was lodged. In addition to the charges listed above, Marche has additional charges pending for possession of drug paraphernalia and false reports to law enforcement.