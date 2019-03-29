Punxsutawney driver license, photo center temporarily closed

PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced on Friday afternoon that the Punxsutawney Driver License Center in the Punxsutawney Plaza, Route 36, 547 W. Mahoning St., in Punxsutawney will be closed due to a facilities issue Saturday, March 30.

While repairs are being made, customers who use this center are asked to utilize the Indiana Driver License Center at the Indiana Mall, 2334 Oakland Ave. in Indiana for their driver licensing needs. Driver license and photo center hours of operation at Indiana for tomorrow only will be 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

The Punxsutawney Driver License Center will return to its regularly scheduled hours of operation on Friday, April 5.

Customers with a scheduled commercial or non-commercial driver license test will be offered the opportunity to take their test at the Indiana facility or reschedule for a future appointment.

Customers may also obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services online through PennDOT's Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week and include driver's license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling. There are no additional fees for using online services.

PennDOT added that it regrets any inconvenience this may cause its customers.