Punxsutawney commemorates Veterans Day at new post home

Punxsutawney area veterans were honored at a ceremony Sunday morning at the new Mahoning Valley Post 2076 home on Maple Avenue. (Left photo) Veterans in attendance included (front row, from left) Paul McMillen, Air Force; Jim Pallone, Navy; Gene McKee, Navy; Jim Davis, Army; Rusty Johnston; Army; Michael Forsyth, Air Force; (middle row, from left) Ira Sunderland, Marines; Duane Miller, Army; Wally Hurd, Army; Tim Cooper, Navy; (back row, from left) Bob Lott, Air Force; Ron Deet, Navy; and Bob Jarbeck, Army.