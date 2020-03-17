Punxsutawney Borough signs declaration of disaster in wake of COVID-19 spread

The Borough of Punxsutawney has announced that it is declaring a disaster throughout the borough because of the coronavirus responsible for COVID-19 that has spread across the globe.

Toby Santik, Punxsutawney Borough manager, announced that they've signed a declaration of disaster.

"All of the necessary people who had to sign the declaration have done so," Santik said, adding that they forwarded it to Tracy Zents of Jefferson County Emergency Services.

Santik explained why they felt it was necessary to do this. "It gives us access to government funding for any and all expenditures in the borough that may occur during the coronavirus outbreak," Santik said.

He added that it’s a one-time deal for this particular crisis being faced here and that they realize it is only going to get worse as the cases are starting to spread through the state of Pennsylvania. There are no current confirmed cases in Jefferson County as of the state’s last update.

Santik added that the public cannot enter the civic center building, but they can call and pay their sewer bill or taxes, and there's also a drop box outside that can be utilized. "Please, do not deposit any cash, personal checks or cashiers certified checks," he added.

Santik said that during this time of the coronavirus getting bigger, “we are going to keep this building locked down.” He said the police, fire and sewer departments and public works are on schedule and will continue to be so unless events dictate otherwise.

Santik said they'll continue to put updates on their Facebook page or issue them through the police department.