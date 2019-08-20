Punxsutawney Area High School student attends Ambassador Leadership Summit at Yale University

Kaitlyn Bair (pictured front row, fourth from left), a 10th-grade student at Punxsutawney Area High School, recently traveled to Yale University with Ambassador Leaders to attend an Ambassador Leadership Summit. Kaitlyn, along with students from across the United States and around the world, took part in a week of leadership culminating in a community action plan designed to address a need in her home community.

During the seven-day summit, Kaitlyn engaged in workshops and team-building activities, heard from motivational speakers, took part in panel discussions and contributed to a hands-on service project in partnership with the United Way. These events, along with their community action plans, helped students learn to lead effectively, both individually and as a team, and develop skills they can apply back at home to affect positive change.

Ambassador Leadership Summits are held each summer at prestigious universities like Harvard, Yale, Johns Hopkins and UCLA and are designed for students to explore service-focused leadership, while experiencing college life firsthand. The summits offer students exposure to specialized curriculum, leadership opportunities and cultural exchange, as well as the chance to network with an international group of like-minded peers.

"Ambassador Leaders is dedicated to inspiring the next generation of global leaders through experiential educational programs focused on leadership, service learning and world citizenship," a release said. For more information, visit www.AmbassadorLeaders.com.