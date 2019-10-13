Punxsutawney Area High School Band honors its senior members

At halftime of Friday night’s football game against the Brockway Rovers, the PAHS Band took time to honor its 18 senior members. Pictured here, with their family members who were in attendance are (first photo, from left) Jonathan Martin Kapusta, the son of Lynn Pike and John Kapusta of Punxsutawney; Evan Maxwell Dinger, the son of Shannon Kaza and Bryce Dinger of Punxsutawney; Austin James Dobbins, the son of Olivia and Trevor Dobbins of Punxsutawney; Mackenzie Brudnock, the daughter of Kirk and Brandy Brudnock of Punxsutawney; Josh and Jacob Bellerillo, the sons of Cassandra and Jeffrey Bellerillo of Punxsutawney; Jazmine Marie Bowser, the daughter of Lisa Adams of Hamilton; (second photo) Kylie Lynn Rosenberger, the daughter of Ken and Kathy Rosenberger of Punxsutawney; Samuel Alvin Rodgers, the son of Maryanne and Alvin Rodgers of Reynoldsville; Shelby Tishlynn Reddinger, the daughter of Autumn Reddinger of Punxsutawney; Blade Alexander Pierce, the son of Jenipher and William Pierce of Desire; Austin Cooper Martin, the son of Kurt and Hope Martin of Punxsutawney; Cameron Elijah Kurtz, the son of Kevin Kurtz and Lorri Mathew Kurtz of Reynoldsville; (third photo) Mackenzie Waltman, the daughter of Jessica Waltman of Punxsutawney; Dawn Taylor, the daughter of Jamie and Monty Snair of Punxsutawney; Timothy Simmons, the son of Anthony and LeAnn Simmons of Big Run; Samuel Addison Shepler, the son of Charles and Melissa Shepler of Punxsutawney; and Juliana Shaffer, the daughter of Ken and April Shaffer of Punxsutawney. (Photos courtesy of Ken Diem)