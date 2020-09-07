Punx’y Saddle Club presents first-ever Phillin’ Fast Buckle Series winners

The Punx’y Saddle Club put on quite a show on Saturday, hosting a day full of barrel racing and other related activities at the club, located on the outskirts of Punxsutawney — and the show was kicked off by the presentation of the first-ever Phillin’ Fast Buckle Series event winners after they were determined at a show held on Friday night.

Riders and their horses were awarded points in five different events held throughout the summer months, with local sponsors presenting the awards to those who earned the most points throughout the events affiliated with the series across a total of eight different series.

The Saddle Club has been operating since the 1950s here in Punxsutawney, but this year’s buckle series was the first of its kind and came to a close with a double-points night on Friday.

The winners of the inaugural buckles were: Ivy Nissel (Pee Wee), Edward Burda (Youth 1D), Lucy Hawk (Youth 2D), Robin Weaver (Open 1D), Morgan McFarland (Open 2D), Alyssia Stewart (Open 3D), Breona Hollen (Over-18 1D) and Brandi Reesey (Over-18 Open 2D). Weaver was also presented with the Fastest Time Cup for her time of 18.143 on Folsom Prisoner.

PHOTO: The winners of the Punx’y Saddle Club’s inaugural Phillin’ Fast Buckle Series were honored prior to a full day of activities at the club on Saturday. Pictured here are (from left) Makayla Keister, who accepted the buckle for the Over-18 2D category on behalf of Brandi Reesey, who was not in attendance; Morgan McFarland, the Open 2D winner; Lucy Hawk, the Youth 2D winner; Ivy Nissel, the Pee Wee winner; Robin Weaver, the Open 1D and Fastest Time Cup winner; Breona Hollen, the Over-18 1D winner; Edward Burda, the Youth 1D winner; and Alyssia Stewart, the Open 3D winner.