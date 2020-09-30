PUC: Voluntary 10-digit dialing in 814 area code begins on Oct. 3

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) issued a reminder on Wednesday that residents and businesses in the current 814 area code, which covers all or parts of 27 counties across Central and Northwestern Pennsylvania, that voluntary 10-digit dialing for local telephone calls will begin on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The start of voluntary (or permissive) 10-digit dialing marks the next major step toward the arrival of a new "overlay" area code -- 582 -- which will eventually serve side-by-side with the current 814 area code. The 582 area code will be assigned to new telephone numbers once the available supply of numbers in the current 814 area code is exhausted.

The biggest adjustment for residents and businesses across the region is the switch to "10-digit dialing," where callers will be required to dial the area code plus the seven-digit telephone number for all calls. Mandatory 10-digit dialing will begin in the spring of 2021.