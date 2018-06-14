Public invited to states send-off for lady chucks

On Friday morning, the Lady Chucks softball team will depart from the Groundhog Little League complex en route to the state championship game against Bethlehem Catholic at Penn State’s Nittany Lion Softball Park. The team plans to depart from the fields by 9:30 a.m. and will head from there toward town on South Gilpin Street. The police-escorted bus will then turn right down East Mahoning street, drive past Barclay Square and turn left on Route 119. From there, it will proceed past the Groundhog plaza and out of town. Members of the public are asked to take to the streets to send off the team bus and wish the squad well. Those doing so are asked to be on the route by 9:15 a.m.