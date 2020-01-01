PSP-Punxsy reports homicide in Glen Campbell

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police have reported a criminal homicide that occurred on Wednesday (Jan. 1) in Glen Campbell. Police said that Troop C-Punxsutawney responded to a residence in the Glen Campbell borough, Indiana County, for the report of a domestic incident.

Through their report, police said, "Upon arrival, it was determined that Matthew Bartlebaugh, age 25, had shot and killed Jerald Bartlebaugh, age 43. (Matthew) Bartlebaugh refused to exit the residence resulting in the activation of the SERT team. Following a brief standoff, Bartlebaugh surrendered without incident."

Matthew Bartlebaugh has been charged with one count of criminal homicide, police said, and will be arraigned before Judge Guy Haberl at a later time. Police also noted that the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released.