PSP-Punxsy: Missouri man arrested, fugitive of justice

Punxsutawney-based Pennsylvania State Police said Wednesday afternoon through a release that they'd teamed with Punxsutawney Borough Police and served multiple arrest warrants from Missouri on John Scott Groves, 43, of Missouri. Police said the warrants were related to fraud and probation violations.

Full extradition was approved for Groves upon his apprehension, and he was located in the Punxsutawney borough and charged with arrest prior to requisition through District Court 54-3-01. Bail was set at $20,000 straight cash, and Groves was incarcerated after failing to post bail, pending extradition back to Missouri.