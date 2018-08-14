PSP-Indiana seeks information on missing juvenile

Indiana-based Pennsylvania State Police are seeking information on a 15-year-old juvenile who reportedly ran away from a location on Sebring Road, Montgomery Township, Indiana County. The report stated that 15-year-old Nicholas Adam McCoy was last seen at the residence on a gray Trek bicycle and wearing gym shorts and boots. He has short brown hair, brown eyes and is 5-foot-7 and 125 pounds. Anyone who sees McCoy is asked to call 9-1-1, and police said that he may be in the Clymer or Indiana area.