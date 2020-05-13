PSP: Fire in area of O'Donnell Road ruled arson

KNOX TOWNSHIP -- Fire marshal Cpl. Agosti of the Ridgway-based Pennsylvania State Police announced in a release issued on Wednesday that the cause of a fire that occurred at 11:55 p.m. on Monday in the area of 1387 O'Donnel Rd, Knox Township, Jefferson County, has been ruled arson.

Agosti's release said that the fire occurred at the property of Gary Borden, Reynoldsville. The state police fire marshal and the Knox Township Fire Department investigated the origin and cause of the fire, which destroyed an abandoned farm house in a remote area near O'Donnell Road and deemed the cause to be arson. There were no injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal in Ridgway by calling 814-776-6136.