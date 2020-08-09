PSP-DuBois: One killed in North Fork Bridge I-80 accident

Pictured here is the North Fork Bridge (Eastbound), which carries Interstate 80 over North Fork Creek and the Walter Dick Memorial Park in Brookville. A fatal accident occurred at the site on Saturday, as a box truck crashed over the bridge and caught fire on the ground. The wreckage can be seen near the walking bridge through the trees in the bottom left.

Jefferson County Coroner Brenda Shumaker identified the deceased as Rustam Saidov, 22, of Brooklyn, New York, a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, who was not identified, sustained suspected major injuries.