PSP: DuBois man killed in State Route 219 accident

DUBOIS — Late Tuesday evening, DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police reported a fatal accident that occurred at 12:34 p.m. on Tuesday on State Route 219 in the vicinity of Oklahoma Salem Road in Brady Township, Clearfield County.

Police said that a 2009 Honda Fit operated by James A. Goodford, 76, of DuBois, was traveling north on Carson Hill Road (Route 219), when Goodford lost control of the vehicle and struck a road construction sign on the east edge of the highway. After that impact, the vehicle traveled across the southbound lane of travel and struck a house on the west edge of Carson Hill Road.

Police said that Goodford was pronounced dead at the scene by the Clearfield County Deputy Coroner.