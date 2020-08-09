PSP-DuBois: I-80 accident claims one life

BROOKVILLE — DuBois-based Pennsylvania State Police have reported that one person has died in an accident that occurred at 12:53 p.m. on Saturday at the 79.7 mile marker of Interstate 80 East.

Police said that the crash occurred as a 2019 Mitsubishi box truck was crossing the North Fork Bridge while traveling east on I-80. The operator of the truck lost control of the vehicle and struck the concrete barrier on the right side of the bridge, then crossed both travel lanes and struck the concrete barrier on the left side of the bridge, causing the vehicle to travel along the top of the barrier and leave the left side of the roadway.

Upon leaving the roadway, police said, the box truck fell to the bottom of the bridge, where the occupants were ejected. After impacting the ground, the truck then caught fire.

Police reported that the passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene by the Jefferson County Coroner's office and that the driver of the vehicle sustained suspected major injuries.