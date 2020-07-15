PSAC announces cancellation of fall sports

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference announced Wednesday that it has canceled fall sports. The decision affects 18 schools, primarily those in the state-run university system. “The entire conference has worked hard these last few months to prepare for the return of sports to our campuses beginning this fall,” PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said in a news release. “However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members." The conference said it's hoping to shift fall sports to the spring semester. A decision on winter and spring sports will be made later, PSAC said.