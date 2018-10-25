Proform, PRIDE honored at annual Punxsy Chamber of Commerce luncheon

The Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce recently held its annual luncheon. (First photo) Proform Powdered Metals, owned by Jerry and Karen Duffel received the Punxsutawney Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year award. Pictured (from left) are Bob Cardamone, president of the chamber; Karen and Jerry Duffel; and U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson, who was the guest speaker for the event. (Second photo) PRIDE was the recipient of the Outstanding Contribution to the Community award. Pictured (front, from left) are Jessica Church, Marlene Lellock, Anne Lott, PRIDE president Katie Donald, (back row) Punxsutawney Borough manager Ben White, Bob Lott, Punxsutawney Area Community Center executive director Rob McCoy, Chamber vice president Katie Laska, Cardamone, Paul Murphy and Thompson.