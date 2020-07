Pictured (front row, left) is Geoffrey Brackman of Brackman Chevrolet-Buick in Punxsutawney presenting a check in the amount of $1,500 to PRIDE to help make up for a loss of funding from the borough. Also pictured (front, from left) are Shirley Sharp, Beverly Philippi, Howard Beezer, Katie Donald, (back) Bob Cardamone and Rob McCoy.