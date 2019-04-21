PRIDE, Chamber hosting spring clean-up today

PRIDE and the Chamber will be hosting a spring clean-up today, Earth Day, April 22.

Participants will be meeting at 6 p.m. at the parking lot beside B’s Books. The winter takes a toll on the downtown area, so businesses are encouraged to get their storefronts and sidewalks looking great for the upcoming season.

If you have bags of trash from the clean-up, the borough will be picking them up on Tuesday, April 23, in the morning at the parking lot by B’s Books. Bags of trash from spring cleaning can be delivered to that parking lot all day today, April 22, only.