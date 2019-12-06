Presloid pours in 25; Lady Chucks pour it on late in Tip-Off Opener

Riley Presloid scored 25 points, and the Lady Chucks poured on 28 fourth-quarter points to overcome a late deficit and pull away for a 65-54 victory over Latrobe in the Indiana Tip-Off Tournament first round on Friday night. Abby Gigliotti had 11 points and as many rebounds for a double-double for Punxsy, and Sarah Weaver also tallied 11 points. The Lady Chucks will play the host, Indiana, for the tournament title at 6 p.m. on Saturday.

In the boys' tip-off tournament, at DuBois Central Catholic, Nick Humble had 13 points to lead the Chucks in a losing effort against Johnsonburg. Ethan Presloid also had 10 points for Punxsy. The Chucks will play the host, DCC, in the consolation game at 6 p.m. on Saturday.