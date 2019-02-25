Powerful winds tear through Jefferson County area

Pictured is a house on Beyer Avenue, Punxsutawney, that also received windstorm damage between Sunday night and Monday morning, as a tree was uprooted onto the roof. Heavy winds pounded the Jefferson County area and other portions of Pennsylvania and throughout the country, uprooting thousands of trees and pulling power lines down, as well leaving many residents in the dark as the storm raged on into Monday afternoon.

Lt. Dawn Carter of the Punxsutawney Salvation Army said they will be open as a warming center from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Grange Church of God will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for anyone who doesn’t have electricity. There will be a warm lunch and drinks, and anyone with a cellphone to recharge can do so.

As of approximately 10:25 p.m., there were 379 Penelec customers in Jefferson County without power, 77 customers in Punxsutawney, 37 customers in Bell Township, 59 customers in Winslow Township and 61 customers in Young Township were without power.

United Electric customers: 169 Oliver Township, 362 Perry Township, 121 Ringgold Township, 17 Young Township and 89 in Porter Township were without power as of 10:35 p.m. on Monday.