Powderpuff Football Game a success at PAHS

It was a full team effort on Wednesday night, as members of the junior and seniors classes at Punxsutawney Area High School came together for a combined effort to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, Leslie’s Closet and Lisa’s Ladybugs at the annual Powderpuff game. At halftime, six senior boys were honored as the Powederpuff King’s Court, with Zack VanLeer (top left photo), escorted by Crystal Couser, was named Powderpuff King, and Josh Smith (top right photo), escorted by Reagan Ransom, was named Powderpuff Prince. On the field, all the scoring went the Juniors’ way, as they scored five times in the first eight minutes to open up a 34-0 lead, then scored 28 second-half points to close out a 62-0 win. (Bottom left photo) Sarah Weaver (pictured here) had three interceptions for the Juniors — two of which were returned for touchdowns — and added one rushing TD and another passing. (Bottom middle photo) Senior Makena Nesbitt breaks up a pass in the end zone for her squad. (Bottom right photo) The Seniors cheerleaders perform their halftime show with some high-flying maneuvers. For more photos, see Page 3. (Photos by Zak Lantz/The Punxsutawney Spirit)