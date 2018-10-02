Possibly multiple tornados touch down in Jefferson County

Damage was limited mostly to trees and downed wires as Jefferson County possibly had four tornados touch down on Tuesday.

Tracy Zents, Jefferson County Emergency Services director, identified the areas where the tornados may have touched down.

Zents stated that the tornados touched down in the Summerville fire response area, which includes Summerville Borough, Clover Township and Beaver Township.

“There were trees and power lines that were down, with multiple fire departments still out handling those calls right now (Tuesday night),” Zents said, adding that they received reports of damage from the Reynoldsville side all the way to Falls Creek.

He noted that emergency services received reports from Summerville, Brookville, Reynoldsville and Falls Creek of tornado activity.

“We know that at least one touched down and possibly three others that we haven’t confirmed if they’re tornadoes,” he said. “We’ve definitely had a lot of activity tonight.”

Zents noted that he has requested teams from the National Weather Service to come up to Jefferson County to evaluate the situation.

“They should be here by 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday,” Zents stated, adding that they are going to find out for sure how big the tornados were and where they traveled.

“As of right now, we only have one report of any structural damage,” he said. “Again, it got dark on us quick; we’re going to reevaluate again in the morning and see what we can determine.”

Zents said there were no injuries as far as he knows.

“I can tell you as of right now we don’t have any reports of any injuries, which is a really good thing, especially for the amount of activity that went through the area,” he explained. “We have to do the assessments and find out exactly what happened.”

Zents added that it appears that most of the damage was to trees and power lines, with one report of a car that was damaged near Falls Creek.

“We pretty much had damage county-wide from the storm,” Zents explained, adding that Jefferson County doesn’t experience tornadoes very often.

The Punxsutawney area was under several tornado watches and warnings but did not have any reports of touch-downs or funnel clouds.

According to scanner reports, almost every fire department in middle to northern Jefferson County was involved in clean-up of the damages caused by the storms. Fire companies from Brockway, Brookville, Pine Creek, Corsica, Summerville, Reynoldsville, Sykesville and Big Run were all called to help with the storm damage.

Photo (submitted): Pictured is a funnel cloud that was spotted looking southwest along Allegheny Boulevard in Brookville on Tuesday.