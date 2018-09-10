Portion of Route 119 closed from flooding

As of 6 p.m. on Monday (Sept. 10), we do not have any official word from PennDOT on Jefferson County Road closures, but those traveling on Route 119 in the area of Camp Little Leo have reported that the road has been closed due to flooding. If we receive any other closures or official word, we will pass those along in the "Trending Now" section at the top of the website.

UPDATE (6:19 p.m.): PennDOT's online information now indicates that because of the flooding, Route 119 is closed in both directions between Brown Ridge Road and Rock Run Road.