Pictured here are The Vagabonds providing a mix of polka music for the crowd that turned out on a beautiful evening for Music in the Park in Barclay Square on Thursday night. Next week, Train Wreck will play a concert from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., and The Sharp Tones will play 1950s to 1970s classics from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.