Police spread cheer with Shop with a Cop

The Punxsutawney Borough Police once again teamed up with others in the community to make Christmas a little cheerier for the less fortunate with their fourth annual Shop with a Cop event, which came to a conclusion Saturday morning. Families who signed up stopped by, giving kids a chance to meet their local police as officers helped them shop for clothes at Peebles, then went to Shoe Sensation for a pair of winter boots. Representatives of Jefferson County EMS and a few state troopers were on hand to help with the shopping, while members of the Jefferson County Jaguars helped load up the vehicles. Families were also sent home with a meal courtesy of SHOP ‘n SAVE, and each of the kids received a toy donated by Walmart. Police Chief Matt Conrad expressed gratitude to the community for the way Shop with a Cop has grown over the years, with more and more residents and organizations pitching in. He said there were only a few families in the event’s first year; this year, the police were able to give to 27 children in 13 families. Police raise money for Shop with a Cop throughout the year, but the biggest fundraiser takes place during National Night Out. Pictured above are some of those who helped out on Saturday.