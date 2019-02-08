Police seeking missing, endangered person

The Pennsylvania State Police are asking for public assistance in locating a missing Mahaffey woman. They are seeking the whereabouts of Delona Jade Bowser, described as white and 30 years of age. She lives on Colonel Drake Highway in Mahaffey.

On Feb. 4, she failed to show up to visit her child in Grampian. She was reported missing on Feb. 6. She may be in the company of her estranged boyfriend.

Anyone with information on Bowser's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the state police barracks in Punxsutawney at (814) 938-0510.